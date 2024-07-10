Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $1.58 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $57,559.49 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,135.06 billion and approximately $1.58 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.39 or 0.00584417 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00039377 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00065534 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,719,809 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
