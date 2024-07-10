Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $339.44 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $339.44 or 0.00591166 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.70 billion and approximately $220.37 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,419.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00039167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00065633 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,731,041 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

