Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at TD Cowen in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.50. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $16.91 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 140.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

