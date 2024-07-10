Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) PT Lowered to $122.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BCC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of BCC traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $114.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.36. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,383,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 45.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 418,891 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,906,000 after purchasing an additional 409,906 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 293.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after acquiring an additional 158,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

