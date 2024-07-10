Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Boston Pizza Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$19.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.80 million during the quarter.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

