Brian Lieser Sells 819 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Belden Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:BDC traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $92.41. The stock had a trading volume of 191,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.05. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $99.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.25.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

BDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Belden from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Belden by 662.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 33,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

