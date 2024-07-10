Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.01 and last traded at $40.96. 1,979,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,608,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 748,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,462,000 after buying an additional 367,044 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 223,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after buying an additional 22,610 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

