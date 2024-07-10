Brokerages Set Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Target Price at $103.20

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXM. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Oxford Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,752,421.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 23.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $990,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 6,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE OXM opened at $95.53 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day moving average of $102.74.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.