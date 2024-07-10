Brokerages Set Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Price Target at $11.01

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.21.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 414,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $637,992.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,672,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $495,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

