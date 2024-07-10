Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,794. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.92. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

