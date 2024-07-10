C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires 2,056 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.04. 336,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,385. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.45 and a 52 week high of $226.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.92.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.