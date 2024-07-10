C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 24.6% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 411,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $93,608,000 after acquiring an additional 81,248 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 42,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $5,320,000. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 13,183 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $238.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,031. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.00. The stock has a market cap of $171.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $244.41.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.50.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

