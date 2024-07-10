C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys 823 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 879.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 492,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,501,000 after acquiring an additional 442,176 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 75,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 40,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 92,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $67.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,923. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $68.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.