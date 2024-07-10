C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. OxenFree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.82. 2,255,065 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.36.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

