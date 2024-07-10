C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $657,000 in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned 0.11% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 83,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 132,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,559,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,151,000 after purchasing an additional 99,639 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 314,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 336,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ULST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.40. 60,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,774. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.07 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

