C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.59. 451,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.09. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

