C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,004,000 after acquiring an additional 45,013 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,598,000 after acquiring an additional 604,844 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,444,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,379,000 after acquiring an additional 292,782 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,152,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,840,000 after acquiring an additional 38,020 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,490,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,793. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.70.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

