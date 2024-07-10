C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BILS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $99.10. 158,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,191. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.21. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

