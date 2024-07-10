Callan Capital LLC Acquires 316 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of RTX by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after buying an additional 17,351,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of RTX by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after buying an additional 11,163,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of RTX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after buying an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of RTX by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after buying an additional 2,294,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.68. 6,258,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,506,748. The company has a market cap of $133.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.57.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

