Callan Capital LLC Acquires 3,344 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.29. 1,181,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,952. The company has a market cap of $108.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

BUD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

