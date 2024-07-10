Callan Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Uber Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,204 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,947,826 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $135,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,752 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,582,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,980,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion, a PE ratio of 111.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

