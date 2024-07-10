Callan Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800,822 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,165 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of GSK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,089,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,744,000 after buying an additional 156,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,716,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,746,000 after buying an additional 1,297,385 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,916. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 53.26%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

