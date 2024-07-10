Callan Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,462 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WFC traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $59.72. 12,048,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,177,939. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $208.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.67.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

