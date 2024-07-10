Callan Capital LLC Purchases 12,010 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TAK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. 779,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,701. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $16.39.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.