Callan Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in British American Tobacco by 16.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in British American Tobacco by 7.8% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.06. 3,077,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,822. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.