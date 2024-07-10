Callan Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryanair Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.25. 326,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,256. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $87.18 and a twelve month high of $150.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on RYAAY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
