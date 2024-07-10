Callan Capital LLC Takes $231,000 Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,337 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Shares of STM stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,671,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,225. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

