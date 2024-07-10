Callan Capital LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of C stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.98. 9,543,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,869,547. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $127.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

