Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Up 5%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.95. Approximately 114,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 111,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 5.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.71 and a beta of 1.92.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $119,698,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 50,008 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,909,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,312,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.