Canaccord Genuity Group Trims EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Target Price to GBX 30

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 33 ($0.42) to GBX 30 ($0.38) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 125.90% from the company’s previous close.
EnQuest Stock Performance
LON:ENQ traded up GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 13.28 ($0.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.27. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.17 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18.57 ($0.24). The firm has a market cap of £253.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1,328.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.44.
About EnQuest
