Canaccord Genuity Group Trims EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Target Price to GBX 30

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 33 ($0.42) to GBX 30 ($0.38) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 125.90% from the company’s previous close.

EnQuest Stock Performance

LON:ENQ traded up GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 13.28 ($0.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.27. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.17 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18.57 ($0.24). The firm has a market cap of £253.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1,328.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.44.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

