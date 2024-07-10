Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Raised to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$188.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$184.00. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s previous close.

CNR has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$183.14.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CNR traded up C$2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$160.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,112. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$181.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$168.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$171.02. The stock has a market cap of C$101.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.29 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

