Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading Up 14.3%

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) was up 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 222,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 85,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

About Canstar Resources

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.

