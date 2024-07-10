Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 494,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 571,537 shares.The stock last traded at $26.48 and had previously closed at $26.33.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 61,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 96.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 751,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after buying an additional 89,766 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

