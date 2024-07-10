Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.24.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $36.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. EQT’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in EQT by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

