CapWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 165.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,774 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,707,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $67,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Generac by 432.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,697,000 after purchasing an additional 318,664 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $17,956,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,854,000 after buying an additional 115,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. Oppenheimer cut Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

In related news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,720,411 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.92. 673,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.64. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

