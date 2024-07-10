Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $59.94

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.94 and last traded at $60.17, with a volume of 97358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Get Carter's alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRI

Carter’s Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.71.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $661.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 431.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 345.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 54,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 42,495 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $547,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.