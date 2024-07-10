Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CFO Sells $169,822.82 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Catalent Stock Performance
CTLT traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,946,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,608. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Catalent
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Catalent
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Catalent
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.