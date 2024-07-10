Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CFO Sells $169,822.82 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Catalent Stock Performance

CTLT traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,946,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,608. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 79.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

