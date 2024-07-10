Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $321.64 and last traded at $323.70. Approximately 744,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,676,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $326.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.63.

The company has a market cap of $159.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 69,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after buying an additional 14,937 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

