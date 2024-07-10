Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires New Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $406,934,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,144,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,207,000 after buying an additional 380,859 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,759,000 after buying an additional 982,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,308,000 after buying an additional 662,592 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,458,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,827,000 after buying an additional 71,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.99. 217,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,802. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average of $84.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

