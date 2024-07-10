Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 1,590 The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,126.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $127.79. 26,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,316. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.79 and a twelve month high of $128.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $530,918.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $530,918.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,813 shares of company stock worth $808,203 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.