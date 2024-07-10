Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 24,041 DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in DNOW in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Summit Global Investments raised its position in DNOW by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in DNOW in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in DNOW in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in DNOW in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of DNOW traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,621. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09. DNOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $15.57.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.15 million. DNOW had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.39%. DNOW’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

