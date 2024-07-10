Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 8,330 PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PowerSchool by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 3,244.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWSC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Baird R W lowered PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.52.

PowerSchool Price Performance

NYSE PWSC remained flat at $22.48 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $25.16.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Fred Studer sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $29,032.65. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 186,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,273.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Fred Studer sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $29,032.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 186,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,273.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $72,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,154,491.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,594 shares of company stock worth $5,842,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool



PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

