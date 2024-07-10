Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys New Shares in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,451,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,954,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,308,000 after buying an additional 144,529 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 949,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 194,863 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,859,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after buying an additional 243,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,076,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,101,000 after buying an additional 187,653 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:AXL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.78. 1,475,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,486. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $796.99 million, a PE ratio of -96.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

