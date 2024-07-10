Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 10,036 Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,036 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $939,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $852,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.81. 244,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,508. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $116.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.89 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 10.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $93,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.