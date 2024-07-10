Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 1,220 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.43. 44,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,331. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.55%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

