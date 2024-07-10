Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 2,736 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,736 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $4.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.96. 1,708,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,604. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.37 and its 200-day moving average is $239.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,701. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

