Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 4,665 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in CBRE Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,919,000 after purchasing an additional 683,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,936,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,529,000 after acquiring an additional 69,164 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,033,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,739,000 after buying an additional 165,094 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,512,000 after acquiring an additional 603,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CBRE Group by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,097 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.85. The stock had a trading volume of 49,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,145. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.