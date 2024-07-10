Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 6,000 Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 671.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Griffon by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $6,707,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at $167,725,034.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $869,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Griffon has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GFF

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GFF traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,112. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.29. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $672.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.22 million. Griffon had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 90.02%. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

About Griffon

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.