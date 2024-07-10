Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $1.32 Million in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.82. 1,435,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $153.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.59.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

