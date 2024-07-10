Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $139,000 in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGII. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after buying an additional 465,382 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 297,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 42,179 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,918. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. Digi International Inc. has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $818.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DGII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Digi International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Digi International

(Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Stories

